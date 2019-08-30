'There's a Lot of Mistrust and Fear on Both Sides.' Vallejo Residents React to Police Violence

Police violence can have a rippling effect in a community. Not only does it touch the families of people shot and killed by police, but also the people who live in the communities where those shootings occur.

At least one study shows the ripples extend even further. A report published in a leading British medical journal found police shootings on unarmed black men in America have spillover effects on the psychological and emotional well-being of black people living in those states.

In Vallejo, where three recent police shootings have caused an uproar at City Hall, police violence is impacting how residents view the place they call home — and what they'd like to see happen in their community moving forward.

Our reporting on deadly police shootings has struck a nerve with our audience, especially those who live in Vallejo. Instead of city landmarks, some see spots where police violence occurred. Residents have written us to say they are frustrated but hopeful that police reform and social justice will happen.

The following responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Erika Crawford is a Vallejo native who now lives in Hayward.

"My mother worked for the courts, and then my stepfather was a retired police officer — he was with the city of Vallejo for 17 years. So I heard a lot about that side of it, just kind of from day to day, him working on the streets and from my mom as cases would come through the courthouse. I grew up with that perspective.

"But much more now that just these incidents of police shootings have been coming out, and specifically with the series kind of hearing how things have unfolded in Vallejo, it's kinda shifting. Because I'm black, I definitely understand the struggles and the bias on that end. But at the same time I understand the flip side, too, as far as law enforcement and how the criminal justice system works. It's hard because I feel like I understand both sides; I know where both sides are coming from and it's very frustrating, and there's a lot of mistrust and fear on both sides, so I identify with both sides. It's hard sifting through that, and really understand what's happening in these situations. Who's at fault? What did somebody do wrong here? Or what did somebody do wrong there? It's kind of hard to pick that apart when I feel like, now especially, I know where both sides are coming from, and I know what's contributing to it. It's tough."