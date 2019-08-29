Dirty Water, Spoiled Food: Report Details Conditions for Asylum-Seekers in Detention

One out of every three people surveyed complained of conditions in detention facilities, treatment within the facilities or medical issues, the report found. The average stay in border detention for the people surveyed was three days.

While two-thirds of the people surveyed did not report problems, Wong says that doesn't mean they didn't experience them.

"We are talking to people who have been admitted into the U.S. and still have immigration claims pending," said Wong. "Some of these individuals may have experienced either substandard conditions or mistreatment, but may not have reported it out of fear that it may negatively affect their immigration proceedings."

Among those who reported issues in immigration detention:

61.8% reported issues related to food and water, which included "being fed frozen or spoiled food, not having enough to eat, not being given formula for infants, not being given water and having to drink dirty water," among other problems.

34.5% reported issues related to hygiene, such as "not being able to shower, dirty bathrooms and not having a toothbrush or toothpaste to brush their teeth."

45.6% reported being unable to sleep in detention, as well as "overcrowded conditions, confinement and the temperature being too cold."

The survey also found:

232 respondents said they'd experienced verbal abuse while in detention.

40 other respondents said they'd experienced physical abuse, including being thrown against a wall.

18 people reported having their personal property taken from them, including travel documents and passports.

"The data are screaming out at us that we are not treating asylum-seekers — again, those who are fleeing, in many cases, violence and seeking protection from persecution here in the United States — humanely," said Wong.

One of the most serious issues, according to Wong, is inadequate language access to critical legal documents.

The report found that for asylum-seekers whose primarily language is not Spanish, at least 20% of those who responded, a majority were nevertheless given documents in Spanish — rather than in their own language. Nearly half of the migrants assisted by the San Diego shelter were from Guatemala, and many spoke indigenous Mayan languages.