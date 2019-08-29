San Diego Judges Told to Speed Up Cases Under Controversial Immigration Policy

As of July, nearly 10,700 MPP cases had been referred to the San Diego immigration court, the most of any court nationwide, according to researchers at the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. The vast majority of migrants returned to Mexico to await U.S. court hearings do not have a lawyer, which data shows significantly reduces their chances of winning asylum.

The new guidelines for immigration judges come as the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco considers whether to allow the Remain in Mexico policy to continue after several California-based legal aid groups and Central American asylum seekers sued. A panel of appellate judges is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Oct. 1.

On Wednesday, 24 Democratic and Independent U.S. Senators, including Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, called on the Trump administration to end the policy. In a letter, the senators said they are concerned about the legality of the program, and the dangerous conditions for mostly Central American families and people forced to wait in Mexican cities for their cases to be heard. Those border areas have some of the highest murder rates and violence in Mexico.

Growing criticism over the Remain in Mexico policy and the impending federal court ruling likely prompted the Trump administration to order immigration judges to prioritize these cases, said Bill Hing, who directs the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco, one of the plaintiffs in the 9th Circuit case.

“There's a lot of pressure on them to do something,” said Hing. “I really do think they're trying to speed this up to deflect criticism but also to enter deportation orders as much as possible.”

Elizabeth Lopez, an attorney with the Southern California Immigration Project, said the immigration court in San Diego told her that all the judges there will only be working on MPP cases for the next two months. The delay has affected one of her clients, who is awaiting a hearing so he can remove a bulky electronic ankle monitor he has worn for two years, she said.

“His case was rescheduled to 2020,” she said. “And they refuse to take it off of him.”