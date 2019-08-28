Traffic Control Worker Sues Companies in S.F. Gas Explosion

The Feb. 6 explosion at Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard led to a three-alarm fire that burned for hours while PG&E crews excavated the street nearby to shut off the flow of gas.

Fire investigators said the blaze caused more than $10 million in damage to residential and commercial buildings, the street and several parked cars.

Despite the severity, the accident did not cause any fatalities. But Alarid's San Mateo-based lawyer, Ara Jabagchourian, said his client suffered physical injuries and has suffered mental trauma from the fire for months.

"He keeps reliving the events," Jabagchourian said Wednesday. "The city of San Francisco dodged a major bullet in this one. It could have been a lot worse."

The lawsuit, which claims the companies were negligent and workers at the scene violated state regulations, seeks compensatory and general damages.

The legal action comes several weeks after California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) issued three citations against Kilford Engineering for committing a series of safety infractions before one of its employees dug into the underground line.

The National Transportation Safety Board, California Public Utilities Commission and San Francisco Fire Department also investigated the accident.