My Kid Has Anxiety. Can Their Schools Help?

Brianna Sedillo is a student at El Cerrito High School in the East Bay. After her grandfather passed away, the pressures of high school intensified for her. Her depression and anxiety kicked into high gear leaving her with few coping mechanisms to succeed in class. It's a feeling that many teenagers in school experience, and a topic that KQED's education podcast MindShift is taking on as part of it's fourth season.

MindShift explores the future of learning in all its dimensions. The hosts report on the shifts in how educators teach as they apply innovative ideas to help students learn, while meeting the rigorous demands of their standards.

Guest: Katrina Schwartz, co-host of the MindShift podcast

