Legal Marijuana Sales in California, But What About the Black Market?

Legal Marijuana Sales in California Are Strong, But What About the Black Market Sales?

Half way through the second year of the great California Cannabis experiment, two reports from BDS Analytics and the Pew Charitable Trusts say the market is strong. Any industry would be thrilled with a 23 percent annual growth rate. Legal sales total $3.1 billion. But black market sales could be almost three times more than that at $8.7 billion dollars.

Guest: David Downs, California Editor, leafly.com

Caravan of Uber and Lyft Drivers Protest in Hopes of Better Pay

A caravan of Uber and Lyft drivers set off from Los Angeles to Sacramento Monday. They will be joined by other gig workers at stops in other cities along the way. They are advocating for the passage of Assembly Bill 5, which would make it easier for workers in the gig economy to get classified as employees instead of independent contractors.

USC Gynecologist's Alleged Misconduct Sparks Lawmakers to Fight for Consent Forms for Pelvic Exams

A former USC gynecologist charged with sexually abusing numerous patients is free on bail. Dr. George Tyndall was released on Friday and could get up to 53 years in prison. There are allegations of abuse from almost 400 women who went to him for medical care during his 27 years at the campus clinic. This case has inspired lawmakers to think about how to prevent this kind of abuse.

Reporter: Alyssa Jeong Perry, KPPC