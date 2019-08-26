State Supreme Court: Police Allowed to Alert Prosecutors to Officer Misconduct

The state's high court ruled unanimously Monday that 40-year-old laws ingraining deep secrecy around most police misconduct information in California do not prevent law enforcement agencies from alerting prosecutors about potential credibility issues stemming from the disciplinary files of cops slated to testify in criminal cases.

While the ruling is a major milestone attempting to square the state's entrenched privacy protections for peace officers with the due process rights of criminal defendants, it could also impact the general public's right to access parts of a list of problem officers kept by some law enforcement agencies.

The ruling in a case originally brought by the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs two years ago ends a prohibition on California police departments and sheriffs alerting district attorneys that an officer witness is on a "Brady list," named for the seminal 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland that established a duty for prosecutors to turn over evidence tending to show innocence to defendants in criminal cases.

Prosecutors' duty outlined in that case was later interpreted to include information that could be used to impeach a witness officer on the stand.

The Los Angeles deputy sheriffs union had successfully argued in lower courts that any transfer from the sheriff's Brady list to prosecutors must go through a secretive and time-consuming process — called the Pitchess process after a series of state laws enacted in the late 1970s — under seal of a criminal court. Otherwise, even prosecutors were not allowed to know about misconduct of officers they called to testify.