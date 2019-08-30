Finding Love Again After Alzheimer's Takes a Spouse

By the time she was diagnosed almost 10 years ago, he says, her memory had diminished so much that she couldn’t comprehend her illness. Now, on top of the memory loss, she’s no longer verbal — she stopped talking about a year and a half ago, he says.

Jon and Sharon have been together since she asked him to a Sadie Hawkins dance when she was 16. “She was young and beautiful with long copper-red hair. Very funny person, very lively. She continued with that personality all throughout her life until the disease hit her,” Jon says.

Sharon never had a great sense of direction, but in her mid-50s she started struggling more noticeably with finding her way to places, and becoming more forgetful. Eventually, one of their two daughters insisted he take her in for cognitive tests. “Sharon failed … miserably. And watching that was one of the hardest moments ever,” Jon remembers.

Looking back, Jon says he realizes Sharon was conscious of the shift she was experiencing. When he moved her from their home to her facility, he found stacks of Post-it notes she’d written to remind herself how to do simple tasks on the computer, and self-help books with tabs on the pages about memory improvement.

In less than a year from those first cognitive tests, Sharon was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Initially, Jon and his daughters, who were out of the house at that point, decided not to tell Sharon about the diagnosis, because they thought she wouldn’t be able to grasp what it meant and, on the off-chance that she would, it would just be upsetting.

“After about … two or three months of that, … it was gut-wrenching to us to try to keep it a secret and it didn't seem fair to her," Jon recalls. "My daughters came home and we sat her down on the couch and ... we had that discussion with her. That she had Alzheimer's disease and it was a fatal disease and she had about eight or 10 years on average to live. We all had a big cry. Five minutes later, sure enough, she had forgotten it. And we moved on. But we felt better that we'd had the conversation, at least,” Jon said.

Life as a Full-Time Caregiver

Two weeks after Sharon’s diagnosis, Jon left his senior role at an electronics company and became her full-time caregiver. It was a trying few years as he took on round-the-clock duties on top of all the household tasks they used to shoulder together. Sharon’s disease progressed to the extent that Jon was able to sleep only if she was in the small area of the house he’d cordoned off where she could wander safely.