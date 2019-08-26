Sister Challenges Vallejo Police on Her Brother's Shooting

Earlier this month, families of people shot and killed by police applauded a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom which aims to restrict when officers use lethal force. Standing behind the Governor at the signing was the sister of Angel Ramos, who was shot and killed by Vallejo Police in 2017. Since then, a different story of how Ramos was killed has emerged, adding to a growing sense of mistrust of police in Vallejo.

Reporter: Ericka Cruz Guevarra, producer, The Bay podcast

State's New Film Commissioner Wants to Keep Production in California

Captain Marvel is one of the highest grossing movies of the year. It was mostly shot in California because its producers got $20 million in state tax credits in exchange for creating jobs in the state. The California Film Commission runs the $330 million dollar per year production tax credit program, and the commission has a new director named Colleen Bell. She’s a former TV producer and U.S. ambassador to Hungary and Bell says she wants to increase the production tax credit program to keep California competitive with other states.

Guest: Colleen Bell, Executive Director, California Film Commission