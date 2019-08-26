The Oakland Property Owners Who Chose Ethics Over Money

When the Cabellos listed their Oakland property for sale, they got offers from developers and corporate businesses. The property sits in the gentrified Temescal neighborhood, which is part of the reason they closed their business Baby World in 2017. The family was holding out for a buyer who understood the plight and the struggle that many people – like the Cabellos, who came to Oakland as political refugees - are going through in a rapidly gentrifying city. Then they found the perfect buyer.

Guest: Sam Lefebvre, KQED Arts reporter