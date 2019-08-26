The Oakland Property Owners Who Chose Ethics Over Money
The Oakland Property Owners Who Chose Ethics Over Money

The Cabellos, who ran Baby World for decades, were endeared to Critical Resistance's politics by their harrowing experience of a United States-backed coup in their native Chile. (Sam Lefebvre/KQED)

When the Cabellos listed their Oakland property for sale, they got offers from developers and corporate businesses. The property sits in the gentrified Temescal neighborhood, which is part of the reason they closed their business Baby World in 2017. The family was holding out for a buyer who understood the plight and the struggle that many people – like the Cabellos, who came to Oakland as political refugees - are going through in a rapidly gentrifying city. Then they found the perfect buyer.

Guest: Sam Lefebvre, KQED Arts reporter

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.

