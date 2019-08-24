'We Cannot Afford to Fail': Democratic Candidates Make Their Case to Party Faithful in SF

It's a message that syncs well with Booker’s fundamental appeal.

"We are Democrats because we have faith in the idea of joining and organizing and sacrificing together — it’s not just a feel-good exercise," he said.

Booker described this as “a time of a lot of pain and a lot of hurt,” including lead in too many urban water systems and a criminal justice system "that supervises more African Americans than there were slaves in 1865."

Booker asserted that the way to beat Trump is “not by making it all about him. ... That’s what he wants.” He added that “we don’t win by emulating or matching his tactics in the gutter, dividing, demeaning and degrading. This is a time to double down on our values ... we have got to bring the light and the heat."

In the hometown of LGBTQ rights leader Harvey Milk, Booker quoted Milk's admonition that “you need to give them hope.”

“This country is looking for our vision,” Booker said. “We’ve got to speak to our highest aspirations, to elect leaders who unite folks” and be the party of “vision of hope and love. That’s why I’m in this race,” Booker said.

'We Cannot Afford to Fail'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders didn’t break much new ground in his remarks. In fairness, few of the candidates did.

Calling this “the most important election in our lifetime,” Sanders stressed the importance of uniting to defeat “the most dangerous president in American history,” adding that “we cannot afford to fail.”

Sanders said the path to victory for Democrats is "rallying an unprecedented grassroots uprising that sweeps Trump and what he represents out of office."

"Let us be honest with one another — this is no longer between incrementalism and the transformative change working families are crying out for,” Sanders said, adding that “playing it safe is the most dangerous course of all — and could very well cost us this election.”

Sanders reiterated his platform, including his Medicare for All bill replacing private health insurance, making college free, eliminating student debt and taking on “Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires” who enrich themselves “while paying workers starvation wages. “

Taking an implied shot at front-runner Biden, Sanders urged Democrats to make a pledge to “commit ourselves to being as bold and brave as the great Democratic Party was in past national emergencies.”

'We Need to Fight Back'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also stuck to her well-trodden stump speech, opening her remarks by noting that she knew, since second grade, that she wanted to be a teacher.

"I used to line up my dollies and teach them. I had a reputation for being tough but fair," she said. "By the time I graduated from high school we didn't have the money in my family for a college application, much less to send me off for four years at a university."

Warren noted that she was able to achieve her dream because of a community college where a semester cost only $50 — tuition she was able to pay for with a waitress job.

"I got that opportunity because somebody invested in it," she said. "I see an America today. It's working great, working fabulously for a thinner and thinner slice at the top — it's just not working much for anyone else."

Warren called for "attacking corruption head-on," including: making all public candidates release their tax returns; ending the revolving door between Wall Street and Capitol Hill; making it easier to join and form unions; offering universal child care; erasing college debt; increasing teacher pay; rolling back voter suppression laws; and ending gerrymandering.

"We need to call it out. We need to fight back," she said. "I believe that this is our time and this is our way. It's how we rebuild and strengthen our democracy. "

'We Have to Keep The Heat On'

Congressman Tim Ryan, of Ohio, took to the stage at the end of the morning on a mission.

Ryan said he just came from a "tough couple days" in Dayton, Ohio, where a recent shooting killed nine people and injured 27 others. Ryan said he spoke with several people who had been present at other mass shootings

"It's starting to happen so often that the same human being is experiencing this multiple times, and I will tell you that we have to keep the heat on," he said.

Ryan called for Democrats to be aggressive on gun control, on the economy, on workers' rights, on climate change and on other issues.

"We can't let Mitch McConnell squirm his way out of this. We can't let Donald Trump give us the Potomac two-step," he said.

"Mitch McConnell: Get off your ass and pass gun reform in the United States Senate. Get off your ass and pass gun reform in the United States Senate. The ground has shifted underneath the Republican Party on this issue, and we are going to make sure that they either pass this legislation or they pay the price at the ballot box in 2020."