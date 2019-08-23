How Should San Francisco Replace Cash Bail? Judge to Rule Friday

Plaintiffs, led by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Equal Justice Under Law, are asking the court to create a sort of menu of options, which will allow people who can afford bail to still post it — something that usually occurs within 12 hours. Those who cannot afford bail would also be required to be released within 12 hours — either on their own recognizance (in which a person simply signs a paper promising to appear in court later), or agreeing to an unsecured bond (in which a defendant promises to pay the full bail amount if they do not appear in court later).

The plaintiffs' proposal calls for arrestees to be held longer than 12 hours only if police file a declaration with the court arguing that releasing the person would pose a public safety risk. That declaration would be due within eight hours, and judges would have to rule within 24 hours.

"This mechanism will serve to equalize treatment between those who can and cannot afford bail, while providing important public safety safeguards in particular circumstances," the plaintiffs wrote in their brief to the court.

Their proposal also calls on the court to monitor the process to ensure that police aren't simply objecting to releasing every single person.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department — which previously refused to defend the city's cash bail system — is calling for a much more sweeping change, one that would sideline money bail entirely for the period before someone arrested is arraigned.

In a brief written on behalf of San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessey, lawyers for the city argue that the entire pre-arraignment bail system should be thrown out, in favor of one system that assesses flight and public safety risk for all arrestees, regardless of their ability to pay.

The city also argued that a federal judge shouldn't decide what that system is — the relevant public entities should, such as the sheriff and the the local court.

San Francisco argues that any alternative would run afoul of state law and likely maintain inequalities among defendants based on how much money they have.

Meanwhile, the California Bail Agents Association — which intervened in the case when the sheriff refused to defend the bail system — is arguing for a more narrow judgment. In a brief, the association wrote that the judge's final decision should apply only to the class represented by the plaintiffs: Those who cannot pay.

And, lawyers for the bail association argued, the judge's order cannot create a system that requires funding from parties that aren't a party to the lawsuit — the sheriff and the courts.

Those, of course, are the very same parties that the Sheriff's Department believes should be in charge of coming up with an alternative.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in Oakland.