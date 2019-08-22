California Reacts to New Rules for Detained Migrant Children
California elected officials and immigration activists react with shock and outrage to the Trump Administration's plan to not follow a court decision that prevented migrant children from being held in detention centers for long periods of time.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks
Feds Eye Inland Empire for Major New Site to House Unaccompanied Migrant Children
A Trump Administration's plan to lease the largest facility in the state to house migrant children sparks a backlash from local leaders and immigration rights advocates.
Reporter: Michelle Wiley
Governor Newsom Visits Paradise for the First Day of School
As the school year begins in the fire-devastated community of Paradise, Michelle visits the local elementary school with Governor Gavin Newsom.
Reporter: Katie Orr