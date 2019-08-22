California Reacts to New Rules for Detained Migrant Children

California elected officials and immigration activists react with shock and outrage to the Trump Administration's plan to not follow a court decision that prevented migrant children from being held in detention centers for long periods of time.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks

A Trump Administration's plan to lease the largest facility in the state to house migrant children sparks a backlash from local leaders and immigration rights advocates.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley

Governor Newsom Visits Paradise for the First Day of School

As the school year begins in the fire-devastated community of Paradise, Michelle visits the local elementary school with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Reporter: Katie Orr