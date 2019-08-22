Governor Newsom Visits Paradise for the First Day of School
Search
X
Donate
Morning Report

Governor Newsom Visits Paradise for the First Day of School

7 min
KQED News Staff
A cul-de-sac on Chris Court in Paradise, CA shows the randomness of the Camp Fire's destruction. (Adam Grossberg/KQED)

California Reacts to New Rules for Detained Migrant Children

California elected officials and immigration activists react with shock and outrage to the Trump Administration's plan to not follow a court decision that prevented migrant children from being held in detention centers for long periods of time.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks

Feds Eye Inland Empire for Major New Site to House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

A Trump Administration's plan to lease the largest facility in the state to house migrant children sparks a backlash from local leaders and immigration rights advocates.
Reporter: Michelle Wiley

Governor Newsom Visits Paradise for the First Day of School

As the school year begins in the fire-devastated community of Paradise, Michelle visits the local elementary school with Governor Gavin Newsom.
Reporter: Katie Orr

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.