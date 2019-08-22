Shooting of Sacramento Police Officer Highlights Underuse of California's Red Flag Law

Following a series of mass shootings across the county, calls more for so-called red flag laws are increasing. Those allow police or family members to request a person’s guns be confiscated if that person poses a threat to themselves or others. California already has a red flag law, known as a the Gun Violence Restraining Order. But as experts say it’s being underused, sometimes with tragic results.
On June 19, rookie Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was responding to a domestic disturbance call. She and her colleagues were helping a woman remove some belongings from a home, when suddenly, the shooting began.
The panic in her partner's voice was clear as his body camera recorded his reaction after a hail of rapid-fire gun shots.
“Officer down! Officer down! Code three fire, high powered rifle," he yelled into his radio.
O’Sullivan, just 26, was shot and died several hours later. The man accused of her murder, Adel Sambrano Ramos, had had run ins with the legal system before. Most recently, in the fall of 2018, when he was charged with misdemeanor battery against a minor. He had skipped a related court hearing and was subject to arrest when he shot and killed O’Sullivan.