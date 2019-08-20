At Least 2 Jurors Dismissed in Ghost Ship Trial Could Be Held in Contempt of Court

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson said in court Tuesday that two of three jurors dismissed Monday could be held in contempt for violating court orders in the trial of two men, each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland.

The dismissal prompted the replacement of the jurors with three alternates, restarting deliberations from scratch. The previous jury had been on Day 10 of deliberations. The current jury was also told to disregard all previous deliberations.

Thompson said juror misconduct occurred late last Thursday, but did not elaborate about what the misconduct may have been. Discussions were held in closed session Monday, and a gag order prevents attorneys from speaking to the media.

Thompson described the two as “offending” jurors and the third as “non-offending.” Thompson said she is waiting for information from the non-offending juror.

Attorney Brian Getz, who represents Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena, said in court that all three dismissed jurors should be considered offending jurors, saying “failure to report misconduct is misconduct itself."