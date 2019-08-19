3 Jurors in Ghost Ship Trial Replaced – Deliberations Must Begin All Over Again

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson on Monday dismissed three jurors in the criminal trial of Derick Almena and Max Harris, each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

The jurors have been replaced with three alternate jurors, and deliberations — which have already gone on for 10 days — must now begin all over again.

The development comes more than four months after the trial began.

Judge Thompson did not immediately provide a reason for the jurors' replacement. The new jury restarted deliberations Monday afternoon after the announcement.