Jockeys Weigh Concussion Protocol For Horse Racing

Lawmakers Propose Deal to Make Electric Cars Too Sweet to Pass Up

California wants five million electric cars on the road by 2030. That’s ten times the number out there today. These days, drivers get $2500 dollars for buying an all-electric car. That could ramp up to $7500 dollars under a proposed bill, which would be on top of the same amount in federal tax credits

Reporter: Lauren Sommer

Is Your Trash Really Getting Recycled?

The recycling industry is in upheaval. Lately recycling companies can't find a market for everything we throw away. There's even a new word for pitching a piece of plastic packaging in the blue bin: wish-cycling.

Host: Raquel Maria Dillon, Guest: Rachel Becker

Professional horse racing comes with risk. Dozens of horses have died in California this year. But what about the people who ride them? Jockeys get injured too and many suffer concussions. California could become one of the first states with a concussion protocol for jockeys.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio