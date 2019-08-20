Hey Gen X and Millennial Travelers: You May Need Another Measles Vaccine

Measles is highly contagious. If someone who’s sick visits a popular tourist site and coughs, or rides the subway and sneezes, the virus can live in the air for two hours after they leave. If people who are unvaccinated pass through the same place, 90% of them will get sick.

That’s why my travel nurse wanted to check on my vaccination status before I left for Bulgaria. This is routine for Gen Xers and Millennials born in the '70s and '80s because when the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR) was first introduced in 1971, scientists recommended just one dose. But over the years, they noticed some kids still got measles. It wasn’t until 1989 that they changed the guidelines to two doses.

But a lot of people, like me, who are now in their 30s and 40s, aren’t sure if they ever got the second dose.

So my travel nurse recommended I go to the lab to get a blood test to check my immunity. It’s a basic test that looks for antibodies to measles and should come back positive or negative, yes or no.

But my results came back “borderline.” In other words, maybe I’m immune, maybe I’m not.

“The blood test is imperfect,” said Dr. Art Reingold, a professor of epidemiology at UC Berkeley. “If you have antibodies, then we're pretty certain you're immune. But if you don't have antibodies you may still be immune, but your antibodies are not detectable by the test.”

So it’s possible I got a false negative. But there’s no way to know for sure.

“I know a lot of people who would say that's a good reason not to do testing,” Reingold said with a laugh. “Because you get these results, you don’t know how to interpret them, people worry.”

So now what? My doctor suggested getting another dose of measles vaccine. It’s safe. But when I look into it, it turns out, there are some side effects in adults that don’t occur in babies: 25% of women and teenage girls get acute arthritis one to three weeks after getting the vaccine.

That would be right in the middle of my trip, right when my husband and I are due to arrive at Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast.

I imagined lying on the beach, meditating on the rolling waves — wracked with joint pain.

“That would suck,” I said to my husband, when we talked it through.

“Yeah,” he replied. “But wouldn’t it be more of a bummer to get measles?”

So I went back to the experts. This time I spoke with Dr. Lisa Winston, an epidemiologist at San Francisco General Hospital.

“I can fully appreciate getting measles is not something you want,” she said.