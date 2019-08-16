Author and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson joins Marisa and Guy Marzorati to discuss her childhood travels, discovering A Course in Miracles, her charity work with AIDS patients in Los Angeles, her stance on changes to vaccine exemption law, her proposal on reparations for slavery, and the past and future of the religious left.
Political Breakdown
Marianne Williamson on Reparations, Vaccinations, and Spirituality in Politics
28 min
Marianne Williamson, with KQED Political Breakdown hosts Guy Marzorati and Marisa Lagos.
