LGBTQ Creators Sue YouTube, Alleging It Discriminates Against Them

Eight LGBTQ YouTubers are suing the video-sharing platform, alleging it discriminates against them based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, alleges that the Google-owned company unfairly tags LGBTQ content as offensive or sexually explicit, which limits a video creator's ability to advertise or to make money from advertisements on their videos.

"All we're saying here is the LGBT community wants a level playing field when it comes to content restriction, monetization of content and the right to advertise content," said Peter Obstler, the attorney representing YouTubers Chris Knight, Celso Dulay, Cameron Stiehl, Bria Kam, Chrissy Chambers, Chase Ross, Brett Somers and Lindsay Amer.

A YouTube spokesperson said their policies don't target LGBTQ content.

"We’re proud that so many LGBTQ creators have chosen YouTube as a place to share their stories and build community. All content on our site is subject to the same policies," Alex Joseph, a YouTube representative, told Buzzfeed News.

YouTube, based in San Bruno, has repeatedly come under fire for its treatment of LGBTQ content creators.