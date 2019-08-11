'We Can't Live in Fear': Two Weeks After Shooting, Gilroy Celebrates Its Annual Rodeo

Organizers of the Gilroy Rodeo have roughly doubled the security at this weekend’s event after a gunman killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival two weeks ago.

Many attendees felt safe because of the extra security, so they could focus on the rodeo.

Jim Hosse was one of them. He's a self described cowboy and lives in Gilroy. Ever since he was 12, he’s been working with cattle or making saddles.

"Most of these are just like old home week," Hosse said. "There's guys here that I haven't seen in 10 years ... and you just kind of pick up where you left off."

Hosse competed in a few events Saturday morning, and by afternoon he was sitting on the bleachers above the rodeo arena, watching competitors in a small pen round up cattle. His long handlebar mustache hangs about 4 inches below his chin, blowing in the wind.