'An Attack on All of Us’: El Paso Shooting Targeting Latinos Stirs Fear in California Communities

Elizabet Reyes, a mother of five who works in the fields outside of Fresno, said she has been scared since the Aug. 3 shooting in El Paso, the deadliest anti-Latino attack in modern American history, where 22 people were killed and about two dozen were injured.

“We’re trying not to go out much, as little as possible, because we don’t know what could happen,” Reyes said last Wednesday.

Authorities say the El Paso gunman targeted Mexican and Mexican American workers and shoppers — most of the dead had Hispanic last names and eight were Mexican nationals. They said he also wrote in a racist manifesto that he was carrying out the attack in “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” The New York Times reported.

Reyes’ oldest daughters watch the news and follow social media. She said they ask her why people are against them.

“I tell them it’s racism. It’s racial hate, what’s happening,” she said, adding she tells them “not to internalize it, as if we’re bad people. Because we are not.”

Manuela Calva, who was with her granddaughter, Evelyn Gonzalez, in the parking lot of El Super parking lot — a grocery store in central Fresno, said she had been watching news coverage of the shooting.