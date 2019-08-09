Gilroy Community Grapples With Trauma After Mass Shooting: ‘Sometimes It’s Terror’

Gabriella Gaus was grazed by bullets on her back and shoulder as she fled the scene with a friend. She was discharged from the hospital hours after the attack, and has barely left home since.

“I feel paranoid when I leave my house. I don't know who I can trust,” Gaus, 26, of Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County, said late last week. “Someday I hope to maybe feel really positive about — have a positive outlook — but I don't know right now. It's not really there.”

When she does go out, Gaus said she notices “uncontrollable” reactions that she has, like nausea and her heart beating fast. She said she can become distressed over sudden movements, such as when a friend quickly handed her a bowl of food.

Gaus’ friend, Brynn Ota-Matthews, 23, who has a bullet lodged in her liver from the shooting, said the attack “replays all the time” for her.

“I don't have any dreams, but every time I'm awake it is always in the back there,” she said last week at a press conference at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

Ota-Matthews said she is happy she survived but still has moments of fear. “Sometimes it's terror. I see him walking into the festival all the time.”

‘Trauma Lives in Our Body’

Such symptoms, known as re-experiencing, are not unusual, and neither is hyperarousal, or always feeling on edge, said Dr. Chandra Ghosh Ippen, associate director of UCSF's Child Trauma Research Program.

Common, too, are reminders of trauma that can strike in everyday moments.