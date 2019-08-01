Local officials are encouraging anyone who witnessed the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday to drop by a temporary resource center in town to receive help ranging from counseling referrals and filing victims' compensation claims to finding information about recovering property left at the scene.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services Unit, in partnership with the county’s Behavioral Health Services, the American Red Cross and several agencies from neighboring counties, is operating a temporary Family Assistance Center (FAC) at Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy to assist anyone affected by the shootings at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

"If any person was present or suffered any trauma, they should come to the family services center," said Josue Fuentes, deputy district attorney for Santa Clara County. He estimates that about 250 people have gone to the center for help since it opened on Monday.

Center services include:

Grief counseling and emotional support

Help filing claims through the California Victim Compensation Board, a state agency that helps cover the cost of medical bills and other related expenses for victims of violent crime

Referrals to agencies and providers for medical services, counseling and other resources

Access to FBI staff for help retrieving any valuable belongings that were abandoned at the crime scene, including anything from phones and purses to vendor equipment and vehicles (more on that below)

Free on-site child care

Therapy dogs

Donated food from Starbucks and Denny's

If transportation is needed, call the center to arrange a ride

Address:

Rucker Elementary School

325 Santa Clara Ave.

Gilroy, CA 95020

408-209-8356

Center hours:

Thurs. Aug. 1 - Fri. Aug. 2: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 3 - Sun., Aug. 4: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Who's Considered a Victim?

"Some people don't realize that they may be affected by the trauma that they saw or were around,” said Adam Flores, also a deputy DA for Santa Clara County. “So that's why we want them to come here."

Victims include anyone who experienced the shooting, he said, not just those who were physically injured or lost a family member. His office has also emphasized that it does not care about anyone's immigration status, and will not ask any questions related to that.

“The people in Gilroy and this community are strong and resilient. But many of them could use some help,” Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rosen told reporters on Tuesday. "And that might be information. That might be a cooler or a jacket that they left behind during the chaos of this shooting. It could be help filling out forms for different kinds of assistance. And that’s why we’re here."

Property Recovery Information

The festival grounds are divided into two areas called the Park Side and Ranch Side, said Fuentes. Any festival attendees who left personal property on the Park Side can come to the Center to retrieve it, he said. Vendors who had booths on the Park Side will be contacted directly by festival organizers and given a specific time and location to retrieve all their property.