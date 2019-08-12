Vaccines, Uber Drivers Subject of Big Decisions as the Legislature Sprints to the Finish Line

The California Legislature begins its final month of session today. With just a few weeks until their Sept. 12 deadline, lawmakers are rushing to consider bills before time runs out. Among them, big pieces of legislation dealing with workers and vaccines.
Vaccines
Vaccine legislation is well known for generating passionate testimony at the state Capitol. This month the Assembly will continue debating Senate Bill 276. It would limit when parents could obtain medical exemptions for vaccinations for their school children, requiring the state to review some exemptions, including those from schools with immunization rates less than 95% and from doctors who have submitted five or more exemptions in a year.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, is the principal co-author of the bill. She’s been bombarded on social media by people opposed to the measure and has even received death threats. But she said making sure vaccination rates remain high is important, especially for lower-income districts like hers.
“People can’t take a week off work if their children get measles," she said. "People don’t have the ability to pay a hospital bill if their children end up in the hospital with whooping cough.”