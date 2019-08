Meanwhile, Venezuela has issued a similar caution for its citizens to postpone travel to the U.S. or to take precautions, "given the proliferation of acts of violence and crimes of indiscriminate hatred."

The U.S. State Department frequently issues travel advisories for other countries, warning U.S. citizens to avoid travel to places with incidents of terrorism or lawlessness.

Although overseas travel to the U.S. has rebounded slightly since it took a dip in 2016, monthly data from the National Travel and Tourism Office show that from January through May of this year, overseas travel to the U.S., including from Canada and Mexico, has dropped by an average of 2.2%.

The biggest declines come from countries in South America and Africa.