Young People Fighting For Gun Control Want to Know: What Will It Take?

The three victims from the Gilroy Garlic Festival were young -- ages 6, 13 and 25. Many of the victims from the shootings in El Paso and Dayton were also young. And it was children, teenagers and young adults who joined the debate for gun control, notably after the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 where 17 students and staff members were killed. Here in the Bay Area, high school students channeled their outrage into a regional activist group they formed to lobby for gun control legislation and protest gun violence at schools, neighborhoods and public spaces. At first, people listened. But a year later, keeping the fight alive is harder than they had hoped it would be.

Guest: Vanessa Rancano, KQED education reporter