Trump, GOP Sue California Over Law Forcing Release of His Tax Returns

The law applies to all candidates regardless of party, but it's clearly aimed at Trump, who in 2016 broke with a decades-long tradition and refused to release his taxes. It will apply to gubernatorial candidates starting in 2022.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal district court in Sacramento, claims that California's law is a "naked political attack against the sitting President of the United States." One of the president's attorneys, Jay Sekulow, added that is was "flagrantly illegal."

The lawsuit claims that the U.S. Constitution clearly lists three qualifications for being president — candidates have to have been born in the U.S., they must be at least 35 years old and they must have lived in the country for at least 14 years — and that states have no right to add their own qualifications.

UC Hastings law professor David Levine said that argument would have more legal grounding if the law applied to the general election.

"Something like this has not been tested so we can't be certain," Levine said. "But there's no requirement under federal law or the Constitution that a president or nominee for president has to be selected in any particular way... so I think California has a pretty good argument that it's appropriate that it's permissible for the state to say this is one of the requirements for ballot access."

But Pepperdine Law School professor Derek Muller, an expert in election law, had a different take.

"The Legislature wants to achieve a particular outcome, it wants to see candidates' tax returns and conditioning ballot access on that," Muller said. "In my view it can't do that."