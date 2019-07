"These are extraordinary times and states have a legal and moral duty to do everything in their power to ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards, and to restore public confidence. The disclosure required by this bill will shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest," Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom added that the U.S. Constitution gives states the "authority to determine how their electors are chosen, and California is well within its constitutional right to include this requirement."

This law should be a national standard," said Newsom, who shared six years of income tax returns when he ran for governor in 2018.

The legislation requires candidates to submit their returns at least 98 days before the presidential primary election to the Secretary of State, who then has five days to make redacted versions of the records available to the public.

Lawmakers have proposed similar bills in 17 other states in the 2019 statehouse legislative session. At least six of those bills have failed and others are still being considered, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.