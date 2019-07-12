The California Legislature has passed a bill that would require candidates for president and governor to turn over their income tax returns for the five most recent taxable years — legislation that critics denounced as going after President Donald Trump, who has refused to make his income tax records public.
The state Senate passed SB 27, or the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, on Thursday, a few days after the Assembly approved it. It now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who shared six years of income tax returns when he ran for governor in 2018.