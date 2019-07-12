"This bill does not say the words 'Donald Trump.' This bill applies to everyone," the bill's co-author, State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, said on the Senate floor before the vote.

"Everyone assumed for decades that it was mandatory that you disclose your tax returns because every presidential candidate did it ... This is the least that we can do to know who it is we're voting for."

The legislation requires candidates to submit their returns at least 98 days before the presidential primary election to the Secretary of State, who then has five days to make redacted versions of the records available to the public.

Lawmakers have proposed similar bills in 17 other states in the 2019 statehouse legislative session. At least six of those bills have failed and others are still being considered, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed similar legislation in 2017.