Who Wins With Lyft's New Driver Bonus Formula?

Swiger started driving five years ago and earlier this year joined Gig Workers Rising, a group that advocates for changes in how Lyft and Uber treat drivers.

"They don't want to pay us more," Swiger says. "Their bottom line is to pay us less."

Personal Power Zones are a different way to calculate how much of a bonus drivers make during times and in places where Lyft says there are more riders than drivers. Before, drivers made bonuses as a percentage — for instance, 40 percent more than they would earn on a regular ride. With Personal Power Zones, drivers get a flat rate bonus instead.

So say Swiger gets a $30 ride to San Francisco from Oakland. Instead of earning a 40% bonus — $12 — she’d now make whatever flat-rate bonus was in effect in the Personal Power Zone where she picked up the ride.

"Sometimes it maxes out at $4," Swiger says. "So $4 instead of $12 is obviously a ridiculous incentive."

Lyft says that while drivers get lower bonuses, more drivers are getting bonuses. They say Personal Power Zones were designed to be more predictable, stable and equitable. But Swiger says the new system is costing her, and that she's seen her earnings drop about 50% over the past five years.

"So to come up with all these creative ways to pay us even less, and then call it an improvement, it’s pretty insulting," Swiger says.

Lyft says, on average, driver earnings across the country have increased over the last two years. Lyft calculates a driver's hourly pay in two ways:

Time giving rides: This includes the time between when a driver accepts a ride to when they drop off a passenger. Nationwide, the average hourly earnings under this metric is $30.84, a 7.34% increase from two years ago, according to Lyft. This metric does not count time spent waiting for a ride request. All online time: This includes all time that a driver is logged on to Lyft. They could be waiting for a ride request, driving to a Personal Power Zone or working on another app. Nationwide, the average hourly earnings under this metric is $16.29, a 9.33% increase from two years ago, according to Lyft.

Neither of these metrics include tips ($2.27 per hour), or expenses ($3 to $5 per hour), according to Lyft.