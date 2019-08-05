Some of California's top elected officials are calling for stricter gun laws after three mass shootings in a single week. The three incidents, which took place in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California, resulted in the loss of at least 32 lives and dozens of injuries.

In a statement, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for tighter background checks when purchasing a gun, closing loopholes that allow the purchase of guns online or at gun shows and more "extreme-risk" or Red Flag laws, which allow the removal of guns from dangerous individuals by loved ones and law enforcement. 15 states, including California, currently have such laws on the books.

"This must stop, and the only way we can lower these numbers of shootings is through legislation," Feinstein said in the statement. "And above all we need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to start drying up the supply."

The Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994 expired in 2004. Since then, Feinstein has repeatedly attempted to introduce a new version of the bill, most recently in January 2019, that would make it a crime to "knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon" or large capacity magazine. But it hasn't moved forward.

North Bay Rep. Mike Thompson, who chairs the House of Representatives Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, said the House has passed two bills to restrict access to guns, but they've been held up in the Senate.