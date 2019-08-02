Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

This week, as part of KQED’s ongoing reporting on the homelessness and housing affordability crisis, The California Report Magazine brings you the story of one woman trying to connect homeless people with their loved ones.

Our state is struggling with the worst homelessness crisis in living memory. Tens of thousands of people are living in vehicles, creek beds and on the streets. Some of us will remind ourselves we’re looking at people who are friends and family members of someone, somewhere.

We devote today’s show to the story of one woman looking for her mother after she disappeared onto the streets 24 years ago. Robin Burton may never succeed, but she's made quite a few new friends along the way. That's because she launched a Facebook group called "Missing & Homeless" that now has more than 63,000 members.