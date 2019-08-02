Still No Motive in Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Investigators said Thursday they’re still looking for a motive for the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which left 3 dead and 16 injured.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley

As the housing crisis wears on, a proposed state bill attempts to help the growing number of people forced to live in their cars. But some cities aren't waiting; they're doing it themselves. The legislation would require establish “safe parking” for those living in their vehicles in the next three years. It’s a concept that’s met with success, albeit on a small scale, around the state already — like in East Palo Alto.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow

Search Warrants Unsealed in Poway Synagogue Shooting

Search warrants unsealed this week provide new information about the deadly shooting at a Synagogue in East San Diego County in April. One person was killed and three wounded after a gunman opened fire there.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS