Randolph Allen Parker, 74, was one of the first to sign up for the We Hope safe parking program. He takes great pride in his '89 Ford Econoline. "Custom classic! That thing has a sit-down toilet in it, a shower that you get in, two closets for clothes and a microwave oven, built in from the factory."

Pride aside, Parker said life on the streets is dangerous for him and his camper van. It's been hit twice when he was parked. He’s happy for the help getting a real roof over his head, as well as the other services that are standard for safe parking programs in California, like free security, restrooms and showers.

"We Hope is like a warm light in dark and stormy times. I got nothing but praise for them and what they’re doing," he said.

According to this year's San Mateo County one-day homeless count and survey, of the 1,512 people experiencing homelessness on Jan. 30, 901 were found living on streets, in cars and in RVs, as opposed to in emergency shelters and transitional housing programs.

Project We Hope's safe parking program is taking in people fleeing much wealthier cities nearby, like Menlo Park and Mountain View. Take Judith Ortiz, who lived in Mountain View for 18 years before her landlord doubled the rent. "I was paying $1,300 for two bedrooms, and it was going to be $2,200 after remodel," she said.

Ortiz plowed into her savings, bought an old RV, fixed it up and then started looking for places to park. She had a cousin in East Palo Alto, but upon arrival, came up against a neighbor who didn’t want her parked outside his house. "She called the cop the first night that I arrived with the RV. I just got here. I just got here, like 20 minutes ago!"

Like many cities that run safe parking programs in California, East Palo Alto doesn't currently provide parking during the day—only from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. That means Ortiz has to park her RV on city streets during the day. But she said the exhausting and expensive hassle is worth it, in exchange for the help getting housing. "Every sacrifice comes with something good in the future, so that’s what we hope," she said.

For Ortiz, that something good is the stability of a regular apartment for her and for her sister and two-year-old nephew, both of whom Ortiz is also supporting.

There are safe parking lot programs in San Jose, Oakland, San Diego, L.A. and, the granddaddy of them all, Santa Barbara, the first to set up safe parking in 2004. That program has provided the model others have copied, typically run by local nonprofit groups and faith-based partners.

While many cities are in the process of developing similar programs, all eyes are on Sacramento to see if that proposed safe parking mandate gets to the Governor’s desk and requires it of all cities.

It’s unusual for a small city like East Palo Alto to commit to being part of the solution to the housing crisis. But, Garcia said, "It’s going to take local solutions. It’s going to take county solutions, regional solutions. Because it’s a big problem."