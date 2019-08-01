PG&E declined to comment.

California law gives Ramsey three years to file criminal charges. His team is working with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office to examine evidence and determine if crimes were committed.

If Ramsey does bring a criminal case against PG&E, he said he would attempt to have the case heard by a Butte County jury. But he acknowledged the challenges that would present if PG&E demands a change of venue.

“A change of venue would not be beyond the reasonable expectation, should we go to a criminal case,” Ramsey said. “Trying to find a jury of local citizens that haven’t been affected personally or within a couple of degrees of separation would be very difficult.”

The community's anger at PG&E was evident when the utility's executives and board members toured Paradise in June, Ramsey said. He organized the tour after U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup ordered it as part of PG&E's probation.

“They got a view of what they had wrought upon our community,” Ramsey said. “I think that set a certain atmosphere — hearing it directly from the community — how that community is quite angry.”