U.S. Senator Kamala Harris walked onto the crowded presidential debate stage last night with high expectations hanging over her head. She mostly delivered.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos

Buying a Gun in Nevada is Much Easier Than in California

The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting that left three people dead and a dozen more injured, has, once again, raised questions about guns from Nevada coming into California. Gun dealers in Nevada say it’s not easy for Californians to buy firearms in the Silver State legally.

Reporter: Paul Boger, KUNR

Since February, Central American migrants have been sent back to Mexico under the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, to wait for their asylum hearings. A mother and her teenage son recently crossed the border on their way to court, where they asked the judge for an unusual screening.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS