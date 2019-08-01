Kamala Harris Goes After Joe Biden, Finds Herself on Defensive in Second Debate
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris walked onto the crowded presidential debate stage last night with high expectations hanging over her head. She mostly delivered.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos
Buying a Gun in Nevada is Much Easier Than in California
The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting that left three people dead and a dozen more injured, has, once again, raised questions about guns from Nevada coming into California. Gun dealers in Nevada say it’s not easy for Californians to buy firearms in the Silver State legally.
Reporter: Paul Boger, KUNR
Migrants Ask for Torture Screenings at Border
Since February, Central American migrants have been sent back to Mexico under the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, to wait for their asylum hearings. A mother and her teenage son recently crossed the border on their way to court, where they asked the judge for an unusual screening.
Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS