Harris, who is viewed as one of a few frontrunners in the crowded Democratic field, found herself at the center of the stage alongside former Vice President Joe Biden — and at the center of many attacks from her fellow Democrats on issues ranging from healthcare to her record as a prosecutor.

Biden, especially, came out swinging at Harris, a turnaround from his lackluster response to her attacks in the first debate in June.

"The senator has had several plans," Biden said, referring to Harris' flip-flopping on whether she supports eliminating private insurance coverage. “You can't beat Donald Trump with double-talk on this.”

Harris — whose standout performance during the first debate boosted her poll numbers and breathed life into her campaign — appeared a bit nervous as the night began, but seemed to pick up steam as the debate wore on.

After greeting Biden casually — "Hey, Joe," she said, with him responding, "Go easy on me, kid" — Harris quickly pivoted to attacking the vice president.

The first portion of the debate focused heavily on health care, with Biden and Harris sparring over their competing proposals. But neither candidate seemed as fluent talking about the complicated policy issue as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders did Tuesday night.

Still, Harris did land some punches. She unveiled her own health care plan this week — a proposal she calls Medicare for all, but that would still include private insurers — and spent a significant amount of time attacking Biden for his more modest proposal, which would keep the current health care structure in place but let people buy into a public option.

"Your plan does not cover everyone in America — by your staff's, and everyone's, definition — 10 million people will not have access to healthcare," Harris told Biden. "In 2018, in America, for a Democrat to be running on a health care plan that doesn't cover everyone is without excuse."