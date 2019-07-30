Gilroy is grieving the loss of three people, including two children, who died after a 19-year-old gunman opened fire Sunday at the town's annual garlic festival. The shooting also left a dozen others injured. We're still learning about the young man with apparent white supremacist views who carried out this shooting. Last night, was about the victims. The community pulled together at a candlelight vigil to honor them.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and yet, shootings like the one in Gilroy continue to happen. State politicians and regulators have tried to prevent shootings, but gun control advocates say still needs to be done.

Reporter: Katie Orr

Gilroy Is More Than Garlic, But This Festival Means Something There

Even if you’ve never been to Gilroy, you’ve probably heard of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual celebration that attracts around 100-thousand people. But the festival means something to the community south of San Jose.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow