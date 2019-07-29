At least four people were killed, including one suspect, in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, according to the Gilroy Police Department. At least fifteen people were reported injured.

Reporter: Sonja Hutson

Trial of Two Men Charged in Ghost Ship Fire Wrapping Up

The months-long Ghost Ship trial is nearing its final stages. Two men are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 20-16 Oakland warehouse fire. Closing arguments begin this week.

Reporter: Don Clyde

A new documentary screened recently in Lake County. It's about the practice of prescribed burns by Native American tribes to stop wildfires from growing out of control. The age-old strategy doesn’t sit well with a lot of Californians.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman