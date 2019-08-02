"If we don't solve the faculty staff housing issue, it's going to be really hard to have classes and educate students, and at the end of the day that’s what we’re about," Faas said.

The city has been named the hottest housing market in the country by Zillow two years in a row. The median rent is $3,500. It can be difficult even for tenured professors to compete in that housing market.

"You work very hard on a professional degree or a doctorate and you work very hard to establish your career," said SJSU sociology professor William Armaline. "I'm a tenured professor. You expect at least to not live a fully precarious existence in terms of, you know, housing and food."

Armaline and his wife, who works as a social worker, can't afford to buy a house in San Jose. They rent a condo about 2 miles from campus. They got a good deal on the rent, and the landlord hasn’t asked for market rate in seven years. But it’s a tight squeeze for the couple, their foster daughter and their foster grandkid. And it's in need of some serious updates.

"When you're in the kind of situation that we're in, and I think many others are in, you basically start fixing everything yourself and seeing which you can live with," Armaline said. "Because, you know, you're really only living at the generosity of that landlord, who quite frankly has a great deal more interest in getting rid of you."

But What About Homeless Students?

But faculty and staff should not be the school’s only priority, according to Mayra Bernabe of the Student Homeless Alliance.