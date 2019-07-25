Marisa and Guy Marzorati preview next week's Democratic presidential debates, and discuss why criminal justice policy could take center stage on Wednesday night (0:36). Then, Amanda Renteria, interim president of Emerge, joins to talk about her childhood in the Central Valley, playing third base on the Stanford softball team, working for Senator Dianne Feinstein, running for congress and governor, and helping more women win office (5:42).
Political Breakdown
Amanda Renteria on Central Valley Politics, Working for DiFi, and Life on the Hot Corner
28 min
Amanda Renteria, with KQED Political Breakdown hosts Guy Marzorati and Marisa Lagos.
