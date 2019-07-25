State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is defending himself against allegations that he improperly got involved in cases that affect donors to his 2020 campaign. Lara has acknowledged that he took more than $50,000 in campaign contributions from insurance executives and their spouses, even after previously pledging not to take funds from those with ties to the industry he was elected to regulate.

FBI Raids Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and City Hall

This week here in Los Angeles, FBI agents raided the headquarters of L.A.'s Department of Water and Power and the offices of the City Attorney. The agents made no arrests but did cart away reams of documents. Local officials say the seizures relate to a 2013 DWP scandal where utility ratepayers in L.A. were overcharged. Host Saul Gonzalez spoke with Mayor Eric Garcetti to learn more about these raids.

Orange County Settles 18-Month Long Homelessness Law Suits

A new settlement in Orange County over the treatment of its homeless population was signed by all parties and approved by the court earlier this week. And state officials are looking at it as a potential model.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley