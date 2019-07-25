Lara has acknowledged that he took more than $50,000 in campaign contributions from insurance executives and their spouses, even after previously pledging not to take funds from those with ties to the industry he was elected to regulate. In an interview with KQED's The California Report, he said accepting those contributions was a mistake.

"When I found out, I immediately returned the money, and I put a third-party person to make sure we review all checks that come in," Lara said from his office in Los Angeles. "This was an honest mistake that fell through the cracks. My mom says own up to your mistakes and correct them, and that's what I did."

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Lara's interventions included trying to overrule decisions by an administrative law judge in his own department in cases related to workers' compensation provider Applied Underwriters, Inc. — which is controlled by investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Lara acknowledged these interventions were uncommon, saying these cases are the only ones in which he has taken such steps.

"I did reverse the ruling from the law judge because I wanted it to be consistent with my predecessor's rulings," Lara said, adding his move was aimed at protecting consumers and stopping injured workers from losing their coverage.

Calls to the previous insurance commissioner, Dave Jones, weren't immediately returned.

Critics disagree with Lara's rationale.