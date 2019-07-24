California played a big part in Wednesday's Mueller hearings, with Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Devin Nunes presenting diametrically opposing views on the Mueller Report.

But House Intelligence Committee chair Schiff and ranking member Nunes weren't the only ones from our state on the committees that questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill.

From Rep. Karen Bass to Rep. Tom McClintock, there are seven more representatives hailing from California on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

Now if only they could get more than 10 words at a time from Mueller.