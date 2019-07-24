Nine Californians were among the lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday during two separate hearings on Capitol Hill.

Mueller, as promised, stuck to what he already laid out in his 448-page report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But under questioning by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, the prosecutor agreed that President Trump's repeated characterization of the investigation as a "witch hunt" was not accurate.

'We did not come to a conclusion as to whether the president committed a crime.' Robert Mueller

"It is not a witch hunt," Mueller said.

Mueller demurred when asked to summarize or read from the report — prompting Schiff to fire off a series of questions aimed at getting him to confirm the major findings of his investigation. In response, Mueller confirmed that the report, in Schiff's characterization, "describes a sweeping and systematic effort by Russia to influence our presidential election," and that the Trump campaign welcomed that help.

"We did not come to a conclusion as to whether the president committed a crime," Mueller told the committee.

Schiff's brisk line of questioning also included this cataloging of the many indictments and convictions that emerged from the investigation:

Schiff's questioning came just hours after Mueller made an unexpected comment during the morning's Judiciary Committee hearing, when he agreed with Rep. Ted Lieu, another Los Angeles-area Democratic congressman, that the special counsel's office didn't charge Trump with obstruction because Justice Department policy prohibits charges against a sitting president.

But in his opening remarks to Schiff's Intelligence committee, Mueller backtracked on that comment and said he had misspoken.