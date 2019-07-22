Town officials also continued to defend Silva's hiring, saying he underwent a "rigorous selection process."

Los Gatos resident Maureen Fox, one of many who objected to Silva's hiring once she learned about his past conduct, said that she and her husband met with the town manager to voice their concerns about Silva, and that Prevetti mentioned Silva was still on probation.

"She said that the matter was under review, and she couldn't really comment," Fox said. "But not long after that obviously he resigned."

Fox said she is "gratified" by Silva's resignation.

"I think the town will be much safer without him," she said.

Silva was fired by San Jose State in 2017 for inflicting serious injuries — including broken ribs and a punctured lung — on a man named Philip Chong, who was apparently masturbating and watching pornography on a laptop in the school’s library in March 2016. Silva also used a Taser on Chong, who was apparently mentally ill and was refusing the officer's orders to give his real name and birthdate, but the stun gun malfunctioned, according to police.

Warning, this video contains graphic imagery and language.



Then-university Police Chief Peter Decena and his command staff, while voicing concern about the violence, ultimately decided that the force Silva used was within department policy and training, according to records released by the school. But the college overrode that decision after launching its own investigation following Chong's lawsuit over the encounter. Chong later won a $950,000 settlement.

Silva appealed his dismissal and a state personnel board ordered him to be reinstated over the objection of the university, which argued that the arrest was an “egregious example of excessive force.” He resigned from San Jose State's police force on Oct. 1, 2018 -- after starting his new job a week earlier in Los Gatos, where Decena had become police chief a few months earlier.

Silva was also the subject of a separate excessive force lawsuit settled last year for $59,900. A former student alleged Silva and another officer smashed his face into the concrete outside a campus concert.

Los Gatos resident Claud Xiao said Silva's resignation resolves his concerns about that particular officer being on the force, but he said he still has larger questions that the town manager has not responded to.

"I think we still need to get a lot more transparency about the hiring procedures and the hiring decision-making," he said.