Police officials said he followed his training when confronted with a non-compliant suspect. In the university’s version, Silva was an officer with a history of being short-tempered who “lost control of the situation,” unnecessarily beating a man so badly that his lungs collapsed, and was dishonest about it.

Silva is now an officer with the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department under the same chief who supervised him at San Jose State.

“Based on the administrative review and recommendations, it was my determination that the use of force was within policy,” Police Chief Peter Decena said in a press release issued Wednesday.

The files released by the school include graphic body-cam footage showing the incident unfold over about 10 minutes.

Warning, this video contains graphic imagery and language.

It was the morning of March 17, 2016, when Silva responded to reports from library security officers of a man looking at pornography and potentially masturbating on the eighth floor, records show. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library is open to the public and the man, Philip Chong, was not a student.

Silva asked Chong for his name and birthdate. The two went back and forth for a little bit, and Chong’s answers got progressively more bizarre.

“Satan for Earth,” he said at one point.

“The head of the Italian mobsters,” Chong said at another.

Chong also wouldn’t provide his date of birth.