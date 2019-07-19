I wasn't quite born in time for the Apollo 11 moon landing, but I was there in spirit.

The Fiore family was camping at the Twin Lakes Campground in Mammoth Lakes on July 20, 1969.

I'm the youngest of six kids and family lore has it that everyone was standing outside our VW bus looking up at the moon listening to the radio broadcast . . . probably wearing bell bottom jeans and hiking boots.

My most memorable spaceflight experience recently was watching the live stream of Elon Musk launching his Tesla roadster into space in what was probably the most expensive car advertisement in history.

Cool nonetheless, though.