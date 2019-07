House Democrats are united against President Trump's racist attack on four Congresswomen, but divided over how to respond. Marisa and Guy Marzorati also discuss the latest in California presidential fundraising and polling (0:55) Then, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener joins to discuss the anti-semitism he faced growing up, coming out to his fraternity brothers, fashion advice from Kamala Harris and his approach to legislating on controversial issues (6:00).